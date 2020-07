A four year old girl in Spain’s Costa Blanca has been admitted into hospital after being seriously injured in a dog attack.

The attack occurred yesterday at around 8:30 p.m. on a street in El Moralet, Valencia.

The minor was rushed to the General Hospital of Alicante whilst the Guardia Civil officers of San Vicent del Raspeig have opened an investigation to find the dangerous animal.

-- Advertisement --



The girl was bitten on the chest whilst walking with her mother.