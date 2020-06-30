Tit For Tat: Spain Refuses to Allow People from China or Morocco Into The Country Until They Open Their Borders to Spaniards

Spain’s Government has decided it will comply with the EU’s recommendations on the list of 15 countries which will be allowed to safely fly to Spain, however, it will remain firm on its restrictions with Morocco and China.

The international borders are set to re-open on July 1, however, Spain will only open its borders to Morocco and China if they do the same and welcome residents from Spain into their country.

Maria Jesus Montero, a governmental spokesperson, assured that Spain’s strategy is one of “reciprocity” and that borders “will be opened when these states allow entry into their territories”.

Morocco has decided to extend its state of alarm until July 10, which is when borders are expected to re-open.

China has decided to keep its borders closed to people from the European Union.

For now, there are only 15 countries who have made the ‘safe travel’ list which does not include: The United States, Brazil, Russia or Mexico.