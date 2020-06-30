Statement from British Embassy in Spain on Change in Residency Appointments

In response to a request for information from Euro Weekly News, the British Embassy has made the following announcement

“AS you will be aware from our previous posts and the Ambassador’s recent video, the Spanish government is introducing a new residency document for those UK nationals who are protected by the Withdrawal Agreement – the Tarjeta de identidad de extranjero or TIE.

We understand that this will be introduced shortly and instructions are being issued to local authorities in the next few days. This will mean a revised appointments process for UK nationals – we expect details to be published on www.lamoncloa.gob.es and we will share this information as soon as we have it.

We also understand that in some areas there may be a gap of about a week between the current system and the introduction of the new one, where no appointments will be available. This is a change in the system and does nothing to affect your overall rights.

Whether you have the green A4 certificate, the green credit card-sized version or whether you are issued directly with the TIE – all remain equally valid in demonstrating your rights as a beneficiary of the Withdrawal Agreement, even after the end of the Transition Period. You may choose to exchange your current certificate for a TIE in due course, but it is not obligatory.

We will update this post with further information as soon as it is available.”