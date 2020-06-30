Spain’s ONCE Honours Costa del Sol Capital Malaga with Lottery Ticket Design

ALTHOUGH when it was originally announced that the ONCE charity for those with sight difficulties would feature Malaga City on it July 4 lottery ticket, it was thought that the design would be dedicated to the heroes of Covid-19.

Not that it has been officially released, it appears that this may have been too complicated a design to recognise all of those different sections of the community, so the actual image, unveiled by the city’s Mayor, Francisco de la Torre pays tribute to the delicacy of Sardine Espeto.