Spain’s King Felipe & Letizia Take a Trip to Seville in their New S-Class Mercedes

Spain’s King Felipe and Letizia continued their tour of Spain with a trip to Seville in their latest S-Class Mercedes model.

HAVING toured the various islands and several parts of Spain to promote tourism across the country, the royal couple visited some of the poorest neighbourhoods in Seville yesterday. For this trip they travelled in their new S-Class Mercedes (the S-Guard model). This car is actually widely used by world leaders, such as Angela Merkel, and costs well over half a million euros (around €550,000).

The monarchy’s highly ‘protected’ Mercedes-Benz S-Class, known as the S-Guard, is especially outfitted to withstand small arms fire and certain explosive devices, thanks to a self-sealing fuel tank, and an alarm system. No wonder it’s used by world leaders around the globe. Around Ninety governments worldwide are reported to use the S-Guard for transporting government leaders and dignitaries.

-- Advertisement --



The S-Guard is built on a special production line at the S-Class facility in Sindelfingen, Germany, with specific S-Guard enhancements integrated at multiple stages throughout the production process. Although it’s a highly protected car, S-Class Guard boasts great comfort too, according to the manufacturer. However, one of King Felipe’s all-time favourite cars is reported to be the Audi RS 6. His love for Audi is shared by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez who inherited his predecessor’s (Mariano Rajoy) Audi A8 L Security – a model launched in 2016, which according to Audi, is “the safest brand car” to date.

However, Spain’s Royal family isn’t the only one that will be enjoying a ride in a brand new car this summer. The Government has just approved a series of grants and discounts for new car purchases giving other families the opportunity to trade in their old model for a new one, while giving the automotive industry a much-needed boost, as reported.