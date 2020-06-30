Rincón de la Victoria presents a campaign to support cafes, restaurants and bars in Spain’s Axarquia region

THE Concejalía de Sanidad y Consumo of Rincón de la Victoria presented a Campaign for Prevention and Awareness on Tuesday 30, aimed at the restaurant sector of the municipality, under the slogan `Vernos para Disfrutar´ (See us to Enjoy).

Mayor María Carmen Cañizares highlighted the “need to support the shops, cafes, restaurants and bars, which were forced to close, through an information campaign in which we launched a message of trust so that residents and visitors enjoy all the guarantees of the services provided.”

The campaign aims to publicise the regulations that catering establishments have to comply with, and how we should behave when we go to enjoy our bars, restaurants, cafes and terraces. It also aims to send a message of trust guaranteeing that the establishments in Rincón de la Victoria have the necessary tools to offer a guaranteed service and continue to offer the highest quality to the client.