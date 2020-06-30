Results of the Copa de Escocia held in Oliva Nova Golf on the Costa Blanca

THERE was a good turnout on the Costa Blanca, on Tuesday, June 30, for the first ‘Major’ of the year, the Copa de Escocia trophy, which was a medal competition so a bit of a challenge for everyone.

We had 3 guests today, Richard Pike, Russell Andrews and Peter Ketteringham, we hope they enjoyed the game and that we will see them again soon.

There was the welcome return of the ‘twos’ today, well for some of us anyway. There were two winners today, Michel Grin and John Snelling. Well done guys.

-- Advertisement --



As always, with a medal, it’s pretty tough going, especially in the hot weather and today we had a warm one. But we had some respectable scores and it was pretty close really, Susie Snelling finishing the overall winner, on countback, with a nett 72, from the guy who is always in the winner’s circle, Nigel Siddall. And the final 3 places were also all decided on countback after John Snelling, Brain Barden and Malcolm Wise all finished with nett 75. We can see Susie collecting the trophy from Captain Brain Barden and the rest of the winners.

Today’s winners;

1st place – Susie Snelling Nett 72

2ND place – Nigel Siddall Nett 72

3rd place – Fiona Sanky Nett 74

4th place – John Snelling Nett 75

5th place – Brian Barden Nett 75

6th place – Malcolm Wise Nett 75

See picture of the winners, on missing Colin Foster was the only person to record a 2 today but he is a shy retiring type of chap.

Next week’s competition is yet to be announced, but If you would like to play, please contact penelopebarden@gmail.com

Pego Society meets every Tuesday at Oliva Nova golf club, and if you would like to play or join our society please send an email to Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you. Or we can be contacted via our New Website which here