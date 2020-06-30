Police on The Hunt for a Man in Spain’s Girona Who Threw Acid on His Wife and 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Face

The police in Spain’s Girona are on the hunt for a man who threw acid on his wife and five-year-old daughter’s face yesterday.

The woman and her daughter are currently in hospital being treated for severe burns which were caused by caustic soda, an inorganic compound typically used to clean drains.

They were assaulted by the aggressor near their home on the public pathway, but he is currently nowhere to be found.

Police have sent out an appeal for any available information regarding this sexist attack and a rally has been organized in front of the town hall to protest.

According to medical sources, both the mother and daughter have been admitted to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

The woman is suffering from very severe burns to her lips, gums and the cornea of her right eye. Medics are afraid she may lose sight completely in that eye.

The girl has burns of less intensity also on her lip and eye.