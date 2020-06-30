Costa Blanca’s Murcia will take “drastic measures” if C0vid-19 outbreak worsens

The President of Murcia Region has warned municipalities face further lockdown if an outbreak which originated with three passengers from Bolivia worsens.

AFTER a meeting of the Covid Monitoring Commission in San Esteban, Fernando López Miras said “the situation is worrying” and “drastic measures” are on the table.

In light of the increase in cases in recent weeks, the regional government is not ruling out the confinement of certain municipalities.

“Too many people have forgotten where we have come from and the virus has not disappeared,” he said yesterday, adding: “There are very worrying outbreaks around us and serious irresponsibility is being committed in squares, streets and beaches where the safety distance is not met”.

López Miras stressed that if the epidemic returns “it will sink us,” and warned “we run a great risk of going back into confinement which would be difficult to bear for many and that would mean an almost definitive blow to thousands of jobs”.

The killer bug has already claimed the lives of 150 people in the region, and the outbreak which originated in Bolivia has infected 32 people in Murcia.

Asked about the possibility of returning to phase 2 in Spanish press, as has happened with some regions of Huesca due to a surge in cases, López Miras said “it is on the table and could happen.

Municipalities affected by the cases related to the outbreaks from Bolivia and Granada include Murcia, Santomera, Beniel and Torre Pacheco.