Flying to Spain’s Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca? Ryanair’s Newest Changes to Flight Security Protocols

If you have a flight booked to Spain’s Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca this summer, read ahead as Ryanair has made some important changes to flight protocols.

Now that activity is slowly but surely picking up in the aviation sector, airlines have been forced to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of both passengers and staff.

In preparation for the reactivation of their sector within the EU on July 1, Ryanair has increased its precaution protocols.

Individuals flying to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca this year will be banned from queueing up before boarding. In order to avoid the congregation of people, long lines in check-in or boarding areas will be prohibited. Queuing will even be prohibited onboard and to go to the toilet you will need to ring a bell.

Furthermore, no more over-packing as flight passengers will be expected to travel with the bare minimum. Ryanair has asked customers to preferably only take 2-carry-on bags on their travels.