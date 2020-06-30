Costa del Sol Airport in Spain’s Malaga Gears Up to Receive Over 100 Daily Flights as International Borders Open Tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the first day in which international borders will re-open and the Costa del Sol airport in Spain’s Malaga is gearing up in preparation to receive more than 100 daily flights.

More specifically, tomorrow the Costa del Sol airport is set to receive a total of 123 flights, 94 of which are international.

However, AENA assures all incoming and outbound tourists that the airport has adapted its safety measures to prepare for the new COVID-19 climate. This includes various thermographic cameras to measure temperatures, informative posters and hydro-alcoholic gel dispensers.

Tourists arriving from abroad to the Costa del Sol will be subjected to a series of checkpoints before they are allowed entry.

First of all, they will be forced to fill in a questionnaire complete with their contact information, place of accommodation and telephone numbers.

The next checkpoint will include a temperature check which is conducted via a thermal camera, and ultimately, they will be monitored by health professionals to ensure they show have no COVID-19 symptoms.