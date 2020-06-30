C0vid-19 hospital admissions down 30% in Costa Blanca’s Valencia

The number of patients admitted to Valencian hospitals for coronavirus is down almost 30 per cent this week.

THE Community has not registered any deaths in the last 24 hours, with just seven positive cases and 20 hospital discharges.

On Sunday, June 21, 77 patients were admitted to hospital, with 55 needing hospitalisation on Sunday, June 28 – 22 less admissions in seven days.

Minister of Health Ana Barceló said: “These figures show us that more and more people are defeating the virus every day thanks to the tireless work of the health staff.”

There are currently 55 coronavirus patients on wards in the Community as a whole, seven of which are in ICU.

By province, 27 are in Valencia (three in ICU), 25 in Alicante (three in ICU), and three in Castellon, (one in ICU).