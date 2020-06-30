 Artist Carmen Casas Úbeda will display her new exhibition of paintings in Nerja’s Municipal Exhibition Hall

THE Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, announced that next Friday, July 3, the exhibition of paintings by Carmen Casas Úbeda is inaugurated in the Municipal Exhibition Hall, Nerja, which can be visited on Calle Cristo until July 18, with hours from 11:30 to 13:30, and from 20:00 to 22:00.

With the name of “Revision”, it is his first exhibition after confinement caused by COVID-19. During this time Carmen has painted, but she has also organized, repositioned, ordered and revised her work, finally, stopping her gaze and selecting to show in this exhibition that part of her work that can best express this present.

Thus, she has selected works in which the emotions represented by three elements are protagonists: the human figure, colour and nature. This generally solitary human figure, “confined” in her being, delicate, softened, apparently not expansive, transmit her feelings through colour. The nuances of light or the beams of darkness reflect the whole being, the whole person, observer of himself. Nature integrates geometrizing itself powerfully and also showing its parallel or differentiated feeling with respect to the character.

In addition, in this sample, another example has been added where the human figure is interrelated with colour and places. This is the book “Nemo or Nihilo” in which, on a text by Piedad Checa Martínez, Carmen Casas Úbeda shows us her role as an illustrator. Review the past, review the present, make the pertinent modifications and make way for a future also reinvented in each crisis, in each moment of life, before each problem, observe to remove, revise to add. What we are. And play with darkness and light since they are both ours, play with what we already know and with what we don’t know, with what is and what is not.