Zero new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth consecutive day

THERE have been no new reported deaths from coronavirus in Scotland for the past four days.

“Fabulous news for Scotland as it’s been reported that there have been no deaths related to coronavirus for the past four consecutive days,” said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She was speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing today at Holyrood, (the Scottish Parliament building).

-- Advertisement --



The total number of Scottish deaths remains at 2,482.

The total number of people infected and tested positive has risen by five since Sunday she said, taking that total to 18,241.

At the moment the total number of patients in Scottish hospitals with confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 is 740, that’s a drop of 38 in the last 24 hours, of these 10 were in intensive care, that’s down by three.