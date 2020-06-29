Watch This: Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protestors Threatened with Automatic Weapon- by Personal Injury Lawyers!

A White couple pointed guns at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest while it passed their home.

Tension boiled over during a Black Lives Matter march in Missouri on Sunday, with extraordinary footage being posted of a white couple brandishing high-grade weapons going viral on social media.

The incident took place on St Louis’ historic Portland Place, which is home to some of the city’s wealthiest residents.

The middle-aged couple can clearly be seen standing outside their 19th-century mansion, pointing what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol as protesters pass on their way to confront the city’s mayor, Lyda Krewson.

According to local media, the march was prompted after Krewson revealed the identities and addresses of protesters who called on the city to defund the police department.

An online petition calling for the mayor to resign has more than 40,000 signatures.

The 31-second video posted on Twitter shows the couple outside their home, the man shouting at the protesters as the couple points their weapons at the crowd. It is unclear in the video what the man is shouting. Several demonstrators are heard urging fellow marchers to move on and ignore the couple.

In the video below, a heavily armed St Louis couple threaten passing BLM protesters. Video credit Danial Shular-Twitter