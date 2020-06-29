Walking Football on Spain’s Costa del Sol back on Despite the Summer Heat

FROM Nerja to Viñuela and the Costa del Sol to Benahavis in the South the Walking Football Clubs go in search of a patch of green grass to play football.

Only Calahonda and Smiles have been lucky in that they play at the Finca Naundrup in Calahonda which is privately owned. The sessions there have gone well with Calahonda having a record 26 attending recently which meant playing two games across the pitch.

There are a number of pre-season friendlies to allow players to get acclimatised as after the 11 week lockdown spent indoors and coming out to play in summer heat takes getting used to.

The Walking Football Clubs handed €1,200 to Michelle Ferreti towards her good friend Della`s Fund towards buying a van which would allow access to her wheel chair making it easier for attending hospital appointments and outings with the family.

Added to the €900 Michelle earned from her 75 day exercise/fast this makes a grand total of €2,100 to Della`s fund.