Spain’s Fuerteventura Welcomes First German Tourists to Island in New Normal

Spain’s Fuerteventura has today welcomed its first German tourists to the island in the new normal.

THE German Condor Airlines’s flight from Düsseldorf touched down at the island’s airport today (Sunday) carrying 150 passengers. Passengers included travel agents and German media who were invited to come to check out the tourism industry’s security measures at the destination, thanks to collaboration between German tour operator Schauinsland, Iberostar Hotels and the Fuerteventura’s Tourism Board.

According to Ángel Víctor Torres, President of the Canary Islands, the marketing initiative will help to reactive the islands’ tourism industry by demonstrating to German holidaymakers that “the island has taken measures to ensure maximum health security at airports, as well as the islands in a bid to urge them to come.”

According to the President, the German tourism market is vital for the Canary Islands as it practically accounts for “50% of the international tourists we have on the island”.