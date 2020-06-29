Russia denies being behind a mysterious radiation leak making its way across Scandinavia

Last week, energy watchdogs in Finland, Sweden, and Norway reported a radioactive cloud passing over Scandinavia

Although Russia was not directly accused, the NIPHE, (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment), said on Friday that the radiation cloud was coming from the direction of Western Russia, with the pattern of radioisotopes indicating that they have come from damage to a fuel element in a nuclear power plant.

Russia has denied that there has been a leak of any kind, and that the two nuclear powerplants in Western Russia, the Leningrad, and the Kola, were working as normal.

Reports from the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority, have said they are monitoring the cloud and they cannot be certain of where the cloud has emanated from at this time, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said they have contacted Russia for clarification on the incident.

Russia has a history of withholding information of nuclear accidents, it was accused of failing to report the Mayak Nuclear accident in 2017, covering up the incident in Nyonoksa in 2019, and most famously Russia attempted to cover up the Chernobl diester in 1986.

Russia has 36 nuclear power reactors in total according to the IAEA.