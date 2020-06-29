Ospreys back on the Pego-Oliva marsh after three chicks installed in hopes they will return to nest as adults

THREE young ospreys were recently introduced to the Pego-Oliva marsh.

Mireia Molla, who heads the regional government’s Agriculture department, was there to see them installed and described the ospreys as “perfect ambassadors” to the Valencian Community.

Ospreys disappeared from the Marina Alta and La Safor in the 80s although a programme to reintroduce them and encourage them to nest in the marsh began in 2017.

Hatched in captivity, the new birds have been placed in an artificial nest where they will remain for the next two months in hopes that once they leave they will eventually return there as adults.

GPS trackers monitor the ospreys’ movements and habits while helping to identify the threats they face, particularly from the electricity poles where they frequently perch.

This is the Pego-Oliva marsh’s second batch of ospreys and at least two of their predecessors fell victim to power poles and were electrocuted in Morocco and the Albufera in Valencia.

Since then 450 Albufera poles have been adapted to ensure the birds’ safety with work due to start on 100 more in the Pego-Oliva marsh, Molla said.