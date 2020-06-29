Lower scores for Pego Golf Society’s second Oliva Nova outing since restrictions ended

THERE was a good turnout for Pego Golf Society’s second outing at Oliva Nova since the easing of restrictions.

Although there were 27 players, as the Captain suggested when announcing the winners, the scoring was particularly low.

Possibly this could be attributed to the greens, which were slow. It took some time for all the players to get the feel of hard they had to hit the putt, but nevertheless the scoring could have been much better.

Danny Heron took first place in the First Division of the individual stableford with 33 points although there were a couple of familiar faces in the winners’ list with Nigel Siddall, the previous week’s winner in second place.

The evergreen Brian Barden appeared for the second consecutive week in Second Division which was won by Elizabet Grin with 37 points.

Pego Golf Society meets every Tuesday at Oliva Nova golf club and readers who would like to play or join the society should email Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com or contact the https://pego.golf-club website.