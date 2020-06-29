LGBTQ Friendly Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol Celebrates International Pride Day

DESPITE the fact that it had to cancel the planned Sixth Pride Festival due to the lockdown, the Torremolinos Council made a special effort to celebrate International Pride Day on Sunday June 28.

Members of the PSOE led council stood with the Rainbow Flag and confirmed that Torremolinos is proud of the fact that it is so LGBTQ friendly and believes in welcoming people to the town regardless of race, colour or sexual orientation.

Whilst many towns on the Costa del Sol are committed to equality, it is generally believed that Pride in Torremolinos is one of the most important festivals of its type in Spain.