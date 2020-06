COATS OF ARMS dating from the Franco era have been removed from the covered cross in Javea’s Loreto gardens.

The emblems were carefully removed during restoration and cleaning the monument that began at the beginning of June.

They were then transferred to the storerooms at the Javea Museum, in according with the Historical Memory law.

Passed in 2007 this requires all symbols associated with the Franco dictatorship to be removed from public places.