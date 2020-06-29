Investigation after train death in Murcia’s Nonduermas

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Murcia’s Nonduermas.

THE fatal accident happened near Nonduermas Freight Station for reasons that are still unknown, according to the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 Murcia. No personal details of the victim have been released.

The train was heading towards the Carmen Station in Murcia.

Both the National Police and the Murcia Local Police were present at the scene of the accident this morning, as well as a Mobile Emergency Unit, whose health workers could only confirm the victim’s death.