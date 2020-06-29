Football News: Manchester United to lose Angel Gomes on a free transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that young star Angel Gomes is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

Gomes is wanted by Chelsea and Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window and, now, looks set to continue his development away from Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old has been at the club since the age of six but has been unable to agree a new contract with Old Trafford bosses. The club are believed to have offered him a deal worth £25,000 – £30,000 but the player has been holding out for more.

-- Advertisement --



Talks have reached a stalemate and with Gomes’ current contract set to expire tomorrow, Solskjaer was asked for an update on the situation at this morning’s pre-match press conference for the Brighton game.

‘I’ve not heard from him last night or this morning so it seems like they haven’t managed to agree anything,’ was the Norwegian’s answer.

When asked if the England Under-20 star would be leaving the club, Solskjaer said ‘The answer is probably short – yes.’

Solskjaer had previously admitted he was hopeful of keeping the playmaker, saying earlier this month: “With Angel, he’s a top kid we’ve had in the club for so many years.

“We’ve offered him a deal, hopefully, he’ll take that. If not I’ll wish him all the best.