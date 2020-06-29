First Weekend of No Mobility Restrictions in Spain Results in 8 Road Deaths

OVER the first weekend since the end of the State of Alarm, there have been eight fatalities on the road and a heavy increase in mobility.

According to the General Directorate of Traffic in Spain (DGT), at least eight people have sadly lost their lives in fatal traffic accidents since Friday at 3.00pm until 8.00pm on Sunday evening.

On Friday, a person lost his life in Costa Blanca’s Alicante after experiencing a frontal-lateral collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Saturday was the day with the highest accident rate over the weekend with four fatal accidents, which incurred six deaths and one injured individual.

The most serious of these accidents occurred in the municipality of Puerto Lapice, in Ciudad Real, where a frontal collision between three vehicles caused three deaths and one injury.

On Sunday, a man on a motorcycle also died after deviating from the road.