Charity Shop of Calpe is starting up again as shop reopens with a wide selection of summer reads and fashions

AFTER the long lockdown closure and then a flood, the Charity Shop of Calpe can welcome back shoppers today, Thursday July 2.

Throughout this month the shop will open three days a week – on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays – from 10am to 1pm.

“Now that that weather has finally warmed up, come and see us. There are plenty of paperbacks to while away long lazy afternoons as well as summer fashions and accessories,” the Charity Shop said.

“We are following all the safety directives issued by the town hall, so you can shop with confidence. We look forward to seeing all our regular customers, and hopefully a few new faces.”

Charity Shop of Calpe, Galerias Mar Azul on Avenida Gabriel Miro.