BREAKING NEWS: STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER ATTACK- SHOTS FIRED

Terrorists use grenades and guns in Karachi – many injured.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange is under attack, it is understood that at least four gunmen have attacked the building using grenades and guns.

Shots can be heard in videos shared on social media, at least three people are reported to have been injured in the attack.

The four suspects have all been killed, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said: “Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car.”

A wide search of the building and the area is now taking place for any other gunmen or suspects, more news to follow.