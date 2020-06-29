Benidorm’s weekly open-air Wednesday market is back in Foietes for the first time since lockdown as announced

THE Wednesday open-air market returns to Foietes this week with 87 stalls selling fruit, vegetables and food.

Barriers will enclose the perimeter of the market that will have just one controlled access point to prevent overcrowding and where sanitising hand-gel is obligatory before entering.

There will be only one exit, to prevent members of the public from having to pass each other.

There will be stalls only on one side of the aisles, which are to be widened.

“This enables 1.5-metre social distancing and controls the route that users take through the market as they make their purchases,” the town hall’s Commerce councillor Lorenzo Martinez said beforehand.

“Stalls sell only foodstuffs at present but the rest will return depending on the way the situation evolves,” Martinez explained.