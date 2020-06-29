Benidorm’s Skyline Film festival, scheduled pre-lockdown for March, will be viewed at home on Filmin instead

BENIDORM’S Skyline Film Festival will be seen on the Filmin website this year, not in cinemas.

This fourth edition, which will be broadcast from July 1 to July 12 ,was due to take place last March but had to be postponed owing to what Benidorm’s Culture councillor Jaime Jesus Perez described as “the situation we find ourselves in.”

Twenty-five of the 300 short films that were submitted and are due to be shown during the festival will receive a €200 fee, said the Skyline director Bea Hernandez.

Ten films still in production are also competing for a first prize of €13,000.