Winner on brilliant form for final of Costa Almeria Cabrera Lawn Bowls Club singles competition

THE final of the Cabrera Lawn Bowls Club’s Bob Wright Singles competition saw winner Brian Willerton on brilliant form.

Brian beat Colin (Deano) Jones, who like Brian played great bowls throughout the entire competition, 21-7 with five ends to spare.

It was Colin’s third consecutive final, quite an achievement on its own and for which he deserved congratulations, the club pointed out, while describing Brian as a “worthy winner.”

The Bob Wright Singles is a play by date competition, which got underway in November last year. The winners are the players who are the first to 21.

It is an event for members who have not won a singles club competition at Cabrera LBC before.

The club explained there had been a good number of entries this time as a lot of new members have jointed Cabrera in the last 12 months.