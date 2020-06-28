Viral Video Forces Renfe to Suspend Two Security Guards for Brutally Assaulting Passenger on Barcelona Train

Spain’s Train operator Renfe has announced that it has suspended two of its security guards for assaulting a passenger on a Barcelona train on Saturday morning, after a video recording of the incident went viral.

THE video below shows two security guards assaulting the handcuffed passenger, ignoring complaints that “he could not breath”. According to Renfe sources, the event took place yesterday (Saturday morning) on a train at the Les Franqueses del Vallès station in Barcelona. In the video, which is recorded by the passenger’s partner, the two guards put the passenger face down on the seats, handcuff him and try to immobilise him by force, for allegedly not wearing a face mask.

The passenger who was wearing a scarf tied around his neck instead of a mask, complained that he couldn’t breathe on several occasions. While restrained he also asked them “What the hell are you doing? Do you think this is appropriate?” One of the security guards, told him to “Shut your mouth”, after which the passenger’s partner also questioned their actions. When they realised she was recording the assault, they demanded she stop and remove it. Several passengers that witnessed the incident and have also come forward to complain about the brutal assault.

Mi hija graba, mientras que dos matones a sueldo, pegan a mi yerno, por no llevar la mascarilla que ellos querían.@policia @guardiacivil espero que me echen una mano a encontrar y denunciar a estos dos indeseables….

Esto ha pasado esta mañana en la estación de les franqueses. pic.twitter.com/Ilr1D07cSE — Pedro C. (@CanoPedro1972) June 27, 2020

In a statement, Renfe announced that it “deeply regretted the event” and assured the public that the two security guards in question have been suspended from their posts while an investigation is carried out. “Renfe will not tolerate this type of behaviour while carrying out our services in Catalunia,” said a Renfe spokesman, who reiterated that it spends 15 million euros a year “to ensure citizens’ safety on our trains, be it Mossos, local or the National Police”.