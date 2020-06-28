Police Wrongfully Detain And Injure Black Teenager On Family Bike Ride

A father and his 13-year-old son taking part in a charity bike ride along the River Lea in North London were subject to a wrongful and aggressive arrest by the Metropolitan police who suspected they had been involved in a stabbing nearby.

Teenager Huugo Boateng was cycling along the towpath with his father Andrew, not far behind, as they took part in a bike ride for Kickoff@3, an outreach programme that Andrew, who works at City University, is involved with.

He says he was suddenly grabbed by a plainclothes officer who shouted at him very aggressively and threatened to shoot him with a taser. He was then arrested and put in handcuffs as his father caught up, who was also handcuffed and told to get down on his knees. The officers were investigating a stabbing in the area and claim that the father and son matched the description of the suspects.

The incident was captured on film by a photographer living on one of the riverboats after Andrew had called out for someone to start videoing what was happening. The photographer described the scene she witnessed as “disgusting” and the worst kind of racial profiling.

The Boatengs from Tottenham, understandably shaken up by their experience, in particular Hugo, whose face and legs are covered in bruises.

The Metropolitan police say they have received the complaint and are investigating the incident.