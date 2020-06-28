ORANGE ALERT: Spain’s Andalucia to Bask in Scorching Heat with Highs of 41°C

After Saturday’s yellow alert and highs of 40°C across the region, Spain’s meteorology agency Aemet has issued the second most severe weather warning – Orange Alert – for three of Andalucia’s provinces.

Temperatures in Cordoba, Jaen and Seville are predicted to rise to a suffocating 41°C tomorrow (Monday). Granada and Huelva have also been issued a Yellow Alert warning for extreme heat, but not as severe as the other three provinces. Both the yellow and orange alerts are active between 12am to 8pm tomorrow, according to Aemet.

The region’s emergency services has cautioned residents to take extra care and ensure that everyone – particularly the elderly, babies and young children – are well-hydrated. This time round Malaga is free from any weather warnings tomorrow, enjoying much more refreshing temperatures of around 26°C across the Costa del Sol’s coastal towns.