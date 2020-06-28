Boris Johnson Vows to Restart the UK Economy with €280,000,000,000 ‘Project Speed’ Masterplan

Boris releases a post-lockdown plan and reveals his €280,000,000,000 ‘Project Speed’ masterplan for the UK.

BORIS JOHNSON has vowed Britain “will not go back to the austerity of 10 years ago” as he prepares to reopen the economy following the three-month lockdown.

Laying out his plans to get things moving again, the Prime Minister said a task force led by Chancellor Rishi Sunak would concentrate on getting hospitals, schools, and roads built at pace.

The Government is expected to announce a July 6 date for the return of non-essential trips to some European countries, Spain’s tourist industry has suffered badly over the last four months or so and desperately needs British holidaymakers back. There was welcome news earlier in the week also as airlines released their summer schedules and a resumption of routes across Europe.

The UK economy

Mr. Johnson said: “The lesson is to act fast and we’re going to make sure that we have plans to help people whose old jobs are not there anymore to get the opportunities they need.

“We are absolutely not going back to the austerity of 10 years ago.”

The PM is expected to discuss his plan more in-depth during a speech this coming Tuesday, In April the economy shrank by a record 20.4 percent, many believe the UK is heading for a deep recession, it is hoped these new measures will help avoid that. TW