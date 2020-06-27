Liverpool FC condemns behaviour of some fans as ‘wholly unacceptable’

Liverpool FC has condemned the behaviour of some fans who gathered in the city to celebrate the Premier League title win as “wholly unacceptable” when flares were lit as thousands turned up at Pier Head waterfront despite restrictions on gatherings.

Firefighters were also called extinguish a small fire at the landmark Liver Building, Mayor Joe Anderson said the events “brought Liverpool Football Club and the city of Liverpool into disrepute”.

Merseyside Police issued a section 34 dispersal order for the city centre on Friday night, allowing them to disperse crowds who had gathered on the Pier Head after part of the Liver Building caught fire amid the wild celebrations.

A joint statement on behalf of the club, Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police was issued on Saturday. It said: “Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday June 26 and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety.

“Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.

“The potential danger of a second peak of Covid-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown.

“When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate.

“Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our number one priority.”