Jet2 cancels flights for thousands of passengers and vows only to fly to non-quarantine countries

Turbulent times ahead for Jet2 as it axes flights for thousands of customers – and will only fly to countries with no quarantine

The travel corridors would mean that for summer holidays for in 2020 Brits would only be able to fly to and from certain countries that do not require quarantine periods.

The British low-cost leisure airline has infuriated thousands of its customers after they received an email stating the airline will not fly to any country that requires passengers to quarantine on arrival.

A spokesperson said: “We will be operating a revised programme for Summer 20, and we are looking forward to taking customers on our award-winning flights and package holidays.

“Because of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, there is a reduction in the number of routes on sale and a lower frequency of services for Summer 20.

“We will not be operating flights and holidays to Jersey, Mykonos, Santorini, Kalamata, Halkidiki, Lesbos, Nice and Verona this summer, and there are some other reductions taking place across our nine UK bases.

“We are also in the process of making some changes to our schedules.”

Disgruntled Passenger Tweets

@Angela_Dunn1 Hi Jet2. Looking at your Twitter feed there seems to be a lot of customers having their flights cancelled. Think we’d appreciate a statement or clarification as this is confusing given you saying flights resume from 15 July. Thanks.