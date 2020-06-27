Fast and Furious: Illegal Street Racing in Malaga’s Axarquia Attracts Over One Hundred Vehicles

Carreras de motos ilegales en Vélez-Málaga Un amplio dispositivo de la Policía Local intervino sobre las 12 de la noche en la avenida Juan Carlos I de Vélez-Málaga donde se estaba produciendo una carrera ilegal de motos. Hubo varios detenidos como se aprecia en las imágenes. Si tienes imágenes impactantes como estas, puedes enviarlas al número de Whatsapp. de ReporterosPlus, que es el 681 67 55 54 Posted by AxarquiaPlus on Friday, June 26, 2020

An illegal street race has taken place in the municipality of Velez-Malaga in Malaga’s Axarquia which attracted over a hundred vehicles.

According to Local Police sources, the authorities received a report about an illegal car race which took place on the Juan Carlos I Avenue, next to the El Ingenio shopping centre at around 12:00 a.m. on Friday night.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they were forced to clear out over one hundred vehicles.

Several driving sanctions were issued, and proceedings were conducted against a driver for Crimes against Road Safety.