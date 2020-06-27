Costa del Sol’s Church Roof in Fuengirola Unexpectedly Collapses

The roof of Rosario Church in Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola unexpectedly collapsed yesterday.

PART of the roof fell through the church without causing any injuries on Friday afternoon at around 5pm, according to the Andalucian Government. A passerby alerted emergency services immediately after he heard a crashing noise and saw that part of the ceiling had collapsed. The Fuengirola Fire Department, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), the National Police Force and the Local Police all immediately attended the scene after they received the emergency call.

According to the fire services, a square meter of roof, as well as between 15 and 20 square meters of ceiling, had fallen into the church (as shown in the photo below). At the time of the collapse, the church was closed with no people inside and therefore resulted in no injuries. The church will now remain closed until Monday for inspection by City Council technicians, who will confirm the cause of the collapse, which is not yet known.