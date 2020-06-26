Velez-Malaga coastline to be protected by beach drones in Spain’s Axarquia

THE coastline of the municipality of Velez-Malaga will now benefit from a surveillance and rescue drone included in the beach contingency plan for this summer 2020.

This was presented last Thursday, by the councillor for Beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia, who explained that “it is a state-of-the-art drone that will carry out surveillance and information work throughout our coastline. These devices save a lot of time in detecting possible incidents and it is possible to supervise areas quickly and efficiently.”

According to the mayor, “these drones will also help informants to control the capacity of the beaches, check if they are more full or less full or see the areas that are clearer.”

“From the Concejalía de Playas we work to provide efficient security measures to our entire coastline. All of them have been accentuated with the health crisis we are experiencing. “That is why we continue to work to make our beaches a benchmark in terms of safety,” Atencia insisted.