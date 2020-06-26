UPDATE: Reports of Three dead in vicious stabbing attack in Glasgow

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect confirmed shot dead at scene by armed response police officer

Normally the West George St area of Glasgow is a mass of people going about their daily lives be it in the local offices and shops that surround the area, or visitors to the city passing through to get to the famous Argyle Street or Succhiehall Street meccas for shopping

Today however as was reported earlier by Euro Weekly News, that is all different because at approximately 2:00pm GMT an incident occurred which has shaken the proud city.

Reports of at least three people are believed to have been killed in a violent knife attack in the cities Park Inn Hotel. One of those injured is a police officer who has been taken to hospital for treatment, his current condition is not known.

The perpetrator of the attack is believed to have been shot by armed response police officers.

Boris Johnson has said that “he is sending his best wishes and prayers to the victims and their families”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked the public via Twitter to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow where the incident took place, while the police deals with it.

The Scottish Police Federations spokesperson has asked that the public stay back from the incident, and that they are aware of the reports of the officer has been stabbed.

They continued that further updates would be forthcoming as and when they were available.