Superheroes welcome for kids at Torrevieja Hospital on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Children treated in the paediatric emergency ward at the University Hospital of Torrevieja will now receive a superheroes’ welcome thanks to an initiative aimed at cheering up young patients.

WALLS that were once white have now been transformed into a fantasy world depicting superheroes with messages of encouragement and motivation.

Through creative designs full of colour, the aim is to distract the children and their families “in situations that may represent emotional stress.”

Director of Nursing, Pepa Soriano, said that “with this initiative children will have fun while they wait or are subjected to any diagnostic test.”

“Thanks to this restructuring, the levels of anxiety and stress are reduced and the children’s predisposition to any medical test is improved,” he said, adding: “These designs undoubtedly bring benefits in terms of well-being and health. Children are calmer and happier, which reduces anxiety and makes the work of health professionals easier.”

The initiative is part of the department’s ‘integral humanisation plan’ to create a “closer, more comfortable, and safer environment for patients, their families and health professionals.”