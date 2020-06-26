Spain’s Government Reveals 70% of World’s Countries Still ‘Restricting’ Entry to Spanish Travellers

While Spain mulls over which low-risk countries it should open its borders to along with the other 26 EU members from July 1, Spain’s Foreign Ministry has discovered that 70% of the world’s nations are still restricting Spaniards from entering their countries.

In fact, some 135 countries out of 195 have imposed restrictions on Spanish travellers since the pandemic started, according to Spain’s Foreign Ministry. For example, neighbouring European countries such as Ireland, Finland have imposed restrictions, such as 14-18 day quarantines. While others like Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Poland have imposed health checks and documentation on arrival. In fact, some countries such as the US, Romania, Slovakia and Malta have completely closed their borders off to Spain.

However, Spain is no longer one of the countries with the highest coronavirus cases or deaths from the disease. With 294,566 diagnosed cases, it now ranks sixth in the world for the most infections to date, after the US, Brazil, Russia, India and the UK. Spain also ranks sixth in the world with the most deaths from the disease (28,330) to date.