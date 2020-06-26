Met Police Codemn`s violence as “Utterly Unacceptable” after Notting Hill party sparks trouble

More than 140 officers have been injured in London in the last three weeks attending to illegal raves and street parties and it continued last night at an illegal street party in Notting Hill.

Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service in London, Cressida Dick, said the aggression shown to officers at recent illegal street parties in the capital has been “utterly unacceptable”.

Police officers have been attacked while attempting to disperse crowds at an illegal party for the second night in a row. The Met Police said objects were thrown at officers at an “unlicensed music event” in Notting Hill, west London, in the early hours of Friday morning.

A local resident said there were “about 150-200 people” present with violence breaking out from about midnight. It comes after “appalling scenes” of violence at a street party in Brixton. Malcolm, who has lived in the area for 10 years, said that scores of people had gathered at the corner of Portobello Road and Blenheim Crescent from about 21:00 BST.

“After midnight it seemed to switch into more violent behaviour,” he said. He added it had been “pretty terrible round here” for the last few nights with “anti-social behaviour, alcohol, drugs and a huge amount of violence and disruption”.

Kensington and Chelsea police tweeted: “Officers are at the scene of an unlicensed music event near Colville Gardens, #W11. “Objects have been thrown at officers dispersing the crowd. Violence will not be tolerated & units are responding appropriately.

“This gathering is illegal & we ask anyone in attendance to leave.”

Scotland Yard said in a statement on Facebook late on Thursday that its officers were undertaking an “enhanced policing operation” across the capital.

Footage on social media showed police vehicles smashed and officers pelted with bottles during clashes with a large crowd, with Downing Street condemning the scenes as “appalling” and Home Secretary Priti Patel calling the incident “utterly vile”.