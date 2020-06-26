Kilometres of Standstill Traffic in Spain’s Madrid Marks The First Weekend of a ‘New Normality’

The DGT has registered kilometres of Standstill traffic in Madrid during the first week of Spain’s ‘new normality’.

This Friday afternoon motorways leaving the capital city of Madrid registered several kilometres of traffic jams, for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first weekend since the state of alarm was lifted that mobility throughout Spain is allowed.

-- Advertisement --



More specifically, according to data from the General Directorate of Traffic, slow traffic jams were registered between kilometres 15 to 22 of the A-2, at the height of the town of Torrejon de Ardoz, direction Guadalajara. There was also traffic from kilometres 23 and 25 going towards Madrid. On the A-43 there was vehicle congestion between kilometres 11 to 17 in Getafe, towards Toledo.

There was also significant traffic on the A-1, in San Agustin de Guadalix, between kilometres 27 and 30, on the way to Burgos.

On the A-5 between kilometres 23 and 26, in Navalcarnero, on the way to Badajoz, there was irregular circulation.

Finally, on the A-3 there were jams between kilometres 14 and 17 at Rivas Vaciamadrid going towards Valencia.