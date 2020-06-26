If you suffer from coulrophobia, stay away from Bristol this Saturday June 27

Bristol is about to be taken over by a group calling themselves Rebel Clowns, (part of the Extinction Rebellion Group)

Don’t look if clowns scare the proverbial pants off you, but if you happen to be in Bristol on Saturday June 27, your deepest darkest fears may be recognised!

The motley group will be cycling through Bristol to raise awareness and to try to force the Bristol council to approve and promote the health of its citizens by introducing a cleaner air policy that will vastly improve the air quality in Bristol by April 2021.

-- Advertisement --



Saturday will be a joyful and colourful protest by the Rebel Clowns and their friends, and everyone is encouraged to join in the protest said Ms R E N Hambrook, a spokesclown from Easton.

The protest will start at Portland Square last for about an hour then loop around the city center.

The Rebel Clowns will ensure social distancing is maintained by attaching pool noodles to their bikes (the long thin floatation devices), and are hopeful that they will see lots of people join in the fun.

They also ask that everyone who wants to join in to bring a red nose, high vis, face masks, noise makers, balloons and flags.

If however clowns scare the pants off you, maybe best to stay away unless therapy is your thing!