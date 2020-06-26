How Corporate Philanthropy is Beneficial in 2020

Making a business successful in 2020 is not always easy as there are many routes that can be taken. From taking on new clients to trying out new business ideas, there is a lot to be considered. One beneficial idea that business owners in the UK are trying out is corporate philanthropy.

If you haven’t heard of corporate philanthropy, then you are in luck; we are going to discuss how this can be beneficial to a business here in this article.

What is a Philanthropist?

Before we look at corporate philanthropy, we must look closer at what philanthropy is at its core. A philanthropist is a person who sets out on tasks to promote the welfare of others.

For instance, giving to a charity and making generous donations to doing things without expecting things in return can make you a philanthropist.

There are a lot of philanthropists in the world like UK Philanthropist Tej Kohli , Chuck Feeney and Bill Gates. These men are leading the way in terms of philanthropy and offering corporate donations to those who need it most.

Increase Business Productivity

One of the benefits of corporate philanthropy is that it can help to improve productivity in the workplace. If a business is regularly giving to their staff and making them feel valued then, productivity will be impacted.

Over time, this can build employer and staff relationships and the overall work environment. While this isn’t always the aim of those operating in corporate philanthropy, it certainly is a benefit.

Improves Brand Awareness

Corporate philanthropy can also help to improve a brand’s awareness. Brand awareness is something that a lot of businesses struggle to achieve and it is not hard to see why with all the competition in each of the industries.

However, those providing good customer service and carrying out goodwill gestures will be on track for success. Philanthropy should benefit a good cause but if businesses can improve their brand awareness at the same time, everyone wins.

Helping Those that Need It

Finally, you’ll find that corporate philanthropy is beneficial in 2020 due to the large number of causes that can receive important funds. May charities and initiatives struggle to get the funding that they require, and corporate businesses can come in and save the day.

If this isn’t something that can benefit both sides, then we don’t know what is. Of course, it is down to the philanthropist whether they disclose their activities or not to the general public.

Keep This in Mind

As you can see there are a lot of benefits of corporate philanthropy for both those receiving the funds and those giving them. There are many great corporate philanthropists in the UK and around the world, doing what they can to make a difference. Whether they are doing it for their own good or for the good of others the funds are always appreciated.