Hospital de la Axarquia in Torre del Mar renovates children’s ward with the help of some Vikings

THE Hospital de la Axarquia has opened new paediatric facilities. This renovation has been possible thanks to the initiative ‘El Poder de Una Sonrisa,’ promoted by the Vikings Street Workout Club, which has enabled the entire Children’s Classroom of the hospital to be completely remodelled.

The campaign carried out by this sports club consisted of the edition and sale, over the past Christmas, of 1,000 calendars that were distributed among the inhabitants of the Axarquia region. According to Damían Saiz, president of the Vikings Street Workout, “around 40 people have collaborated in this edition, all members of our club, who have served as models for the professionals of Foto Barreña de Torre del Mar.”