Gibraltar, LGBTQ and Spanish Republic Flags Planted on Vox Secretary General’s House in Spain

ON Monday June 20, 2016 a number of members of right wing Spanish political party Vox entered into Gibraltar and after climbing part of the Rock unfurled a 200-square-metre Spanish flag.

Javier Ortega, secretary general of the party was said to be one of those involved and party leader Santiago Abascal stated;

“With this act, Vox wanted to confirm that it will never cease to recover full Spanish sovereignty over the Rock and to fight the existence of an unacceptable tax haven, the damage to our fishermen, the economic depression in the Campo of Gibraltar and the fact that local workers are made hostage by the pirate Picardo.”

Now in what is being described as a ‘tit for tat’ operation, a person or persons unknown have managed to hang three flags on houses owned by secretary general Ortega in Asturias and these were the Gibraltar flag, the Rainbow flag and the Spanish Republican flag.

Apparently, no damage was caused although the Local Police are investigating and Vox leader Abascal is reported in Spanish media to have called this action as assault and trespass.