Costa Almeria flight connection to Andalucia capital Seville re-launch

THE Almeria-Seville flight is re-launching on July 1 with connections four days a week.

The return of the service follows an agreement between the Junta de Andalucia’s Development, Infrastructure and Land Planning department and the airline Air Nostrum.

-- Advertisement --



There will be seven return flights a week altogether: two a day on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and one on Sundays.

In August this will be reduced to four return flights every week, one on each day.

There will be a revision of the flight frequencies in September according to demand.

Before the state of alarm resulted in the suspension of the connection between the two cities on March 16 there were 11 flights a week.

The Seville-Almeria route was declared a Public Service in 2009 and started operating in January of the following year.

The service sets back the Andalucia regional government more than €2 million a year.