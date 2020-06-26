Ban on Mallorca nightspot opening in resorts like Magaluf pushing revellers to illegal parties on Spain’s holiday island

THE ban on the opening of nightclubs and discos in Spain’s Balearics due to concerns over Covid-19 infections is pushing Mallorca revellers to go to illegal parties instead, according to the islands’ nightlife sector.

The ABONE Balearic Nightlife Association president Jesus Sanchez says the fact so many clubs and discos are not allowed to open has led to a growing number of unlicensed premises and private homes acting as venues for fiestas and chill-out sessions.

-- Advertisement --



Despite the State of Alarm coming to an end, the Balearic government has banned from opening their doors all nightclubs in Magaluf and Playa de Palma, as well as Ibiza’s West End, all three resorts with a reputation for alcohol-fuelled excess.

The prohibition on nightspot openings also applies to all establishments with capacities of more than 300 people, while the rest have to shut by 2am. Dancing is out.

Jesus Sanchez told Spanish press that social distancing and health safely precautions aimed at preventing a risk of coronavirus infection are pretty much ignored at the underground gatherings, which attract large crowds.

“For ABONE is it absolutely unacceptable that while they are holding these illegal fiestas, there have been imposed on leisure companies severe measures, prohibiting dance floors, cutting opening hours and even preventing the opening of leisure establishments in certain areas,” the clearly disgruntled ABONE president commented.

“In the face of this we are helping the uncontrolled proliferation of illegal fiestas in clandestine locations.”

ABONE announced it will be putting pressure on public administrations to take firm action to put a stop to illegal parties.